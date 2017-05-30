What 10 Creatives Think About Phoenix's Plans for a Latino Cultural Center
Since 2016, the City's Office of Arts and Culture has been working with Los Angeles-based consultant Evonne Gallardo to help develop a plan. Earlier this spring, the City held three town halls to gather input about what people might like to see in a new Latino Cultural Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC