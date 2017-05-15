Walmart protest in downtown Phoenix

Walmart protest in downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Walmart protest in downtown Phoenix Oscar Aragon leads a protest against Walmart on May 15, 2017, to the Phoenix Police Department in downtown Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 8 hr Scooby5574 124
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Quirky 193,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sat smor-ty 233
People who lie in court May 13 Bullied 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 11 chuckles 1,153
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) May 9 Kanawha Reprobate 95
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC