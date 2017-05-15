Walmart protest in downtown Phoenix
Walmart protest in downtown Phoenix Oscar Aragon leads a protest against Walmart on May 15, 2017, to the Phoenix Police Department in downtown Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Scooby5574
|124
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|May 13
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC