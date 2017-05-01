Wake Forest Basketball Offers 2019 4-Star Shooting Guard Josh Green
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning is the latest to offer Earl Watson Elite 2019 guard Josh Green , per source. Josh Green is a 6-4, 180 pound shooting guard in the class of 2019 out of Hillcrest Hoops Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona.
