Valley limo driver recalls W. Phoenix shooting
A Valley limo driver is speaking out after being shot by a man accused of being involved in at least two other shootings in Phoenix. Police responded to the area of 69th Avenue and Van Buren Street early Sunday morning after receiving reports about a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC