Valley limo driver recalls W. Phoenix...

Valley limo driver recalls W. Phoenix shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A Valley limo driver is speaking out after being shot by a man accused of being involved in at least two other shootings in Phoenix. Police responded to the area of 69th Avenue and Van Buren Street early Sunday morning after receiving reports about a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr chuckles 1,155
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) May 17 Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 16 Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) May 16 A sinner but is s... 125
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) May 16 Johnny 125
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 14 Quirky 193,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 20 at 9:50AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC