The record number of men and women tapping Veterans Administration-guaranteed mortgages to buy homes with no down payment and low interest rates is a great housing trend for many reasons. VA loans up 100 percent in Phoenix area as veterans settle down, buy homes The record number of men and women tapping Veterans Administration-guaranteed mortgages to buy homes with no down payment and low interest rates is a great housing trend for many reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.