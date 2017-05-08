A drum and bagpipe procession leads faculty and then 81 University of Arizona College of Medicine graduates on their way to Phoenix Symphony Hall during University of Arizona's College of Medicine Phoenix commencement on May 8, 2017 in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix graduation May 2017 A drum and bagpipe procession leads faculty and then 81 University of Arizona College of Medicine graduates on their way to Phoenix Symphony Hall during University of Arizona's College of Medicine Phoenix commencement on May 8, 2017 in downtown Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.