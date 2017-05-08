University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix graduation May 2017
A drum and bagpipe procession leads faculty and then 81 University of Arizona College of Medicine graduates on their way to Phoenix Symphony Hall during University of Arizona's College of Medicine Phoenix commencement on May 8, 2017 in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix graduation May 2017 A drum and bagpipe procession leads faculty and then 81 University of Arizona College of Medicine graduates on their way to Phoenix Symphony Hall during University of Arizona's College of Medicine Phoenix commencement on May 8, 2017 in downtown Phoenix, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC