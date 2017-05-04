U-Haul to Expand Self-Storage Facility in Anthem Neighborhood of Phoenix
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, received approval last week from the Anthem Community Council to double the footprint of its facility in Anthem, a master-planned community in North Phoenix. The expansion will be built on an empty 4-acre parcel at 42202 N. Vision Way, just north of the existing facility, which is on the west side of the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC