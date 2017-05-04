U-Haul to Expand Self-Storage Facility in Anthem Neighborhood of Phoenix

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, received approval last week from the Anthem Community Council to double the footprint of its facility in Anthem, a master-planned community in North Phoenix. The expansion will be built on an empty 4-acre parcel at 42202 N. Vision Way, just north of the existing facility, which is on the west side of the street.

