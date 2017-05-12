Top Phoenix tech execs honored at 201...

Top Phoenix tech execs honored at 2017 awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The Valley's technology community was honored Thursday night as the Phoenix Business Journal recognized 21 individuals in the AZ Top Tech Exec Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People who lie in court 2 hr Bullied 1
meth addicts (Jul '11) 3 hr Truthseeker 9
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Fri nory 230
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,153
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Thu pacoisgod 123
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) May 9 Kanawha Reprobate 95
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 13 at 3:09AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC