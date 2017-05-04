Tiny, adorable baby animal rescued fr...

Tiny, adorable baby animal rescued from imminent doom by hero Arizonans

Otter-ly pleased to meet you.Image: Arizona Game and Fish Department A starving, struggling otter in Arizona was nursed back to health after utility workers plucked it from a canal on the outskirts of Phoenix. The 4-week-old animal was dehydrated and covered with fleas when three heroes from Salt River Project noticed the otter struggling to escape the drying canal.

