The Latest: Phoenix freeway reopens a...

The Latest: Phoenix freeway reopens after fatal wreck

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Southbound Interstate 17 has reopened in north Phoenix following wrecks in which a motorcyclist was injured in an initial wreck and then killed along with a Good Samaritan in a subsequent collision. Authorities say the Good Samaritan killed Monday morning was a woman who was among several people who stopped to aid the injured motorcyclist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Apr 26 chuckles 1,144
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 01 at 11:18AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC