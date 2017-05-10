The Latest: Legislature OKs bill for ...

The Latest: Legislature OKs bill for hot car rescues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The House has joined the Senate in voting to provide lawsuit protections for people who break into cars to rescue children or pets. The House approved House Bill 2494 by Republican Sen. John Kavanagh on a 35-20 vote Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) Tue Kanawha Reprobate 95
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 7 chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC