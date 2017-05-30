The Latest: Comicon props banned after armed man arrested
Authorities in Phoenix say a man who had threatened police online was arrested at the Phoenix Comicon convention, with guns, a hunting knife and ammunition. Comicon security was tightened, with no weapons allowed in, including costume props.
