The Art and Architecture of FORM Arcosanti 2017
The fourth year of FORM Arcosanti brings not only music but art installations and the experience of enjoying Paolo Soleri's architecture up close. Participants were not disappointed with the light structure installations, tours of the grounds, and even a live mural by Phoenix artist Andy Brown.
