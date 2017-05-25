The 18 Best Memorial Day Weekend 2017 Parties in Metro Phoenix
So it's Memorial Day weekend, which equals three days and four nights devoted to rest, relaxation, and thoughtful reflection, right? MDW, as the holiday weekend has become known, is typically wall-to-wall with pool parties, club nights, and dance events. Folks who are up for celebrating and down for anything tend to get out and go hard all three days, whether it means dancing in a club or drinking at some poolside soiree.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|2 hr
|Opal
|5
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|3 hr
|Social Medes
|4
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|HornyGirl18
|9
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|May 22
|Scarlet
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
