Taco Summer: The Tiny, West Side Taqueria Bringing a Taste of Zacatecas to Phoenix
In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens - including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Taquera: El Burrito Grande, 3416 West Buckeye Road Open Since: 2002 Style: Tacos with Zacatecas roots Signature Taco : Birria and carnitas tacos If you close your eyes and imagine a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant on the west side, maybe you'll picture a place like El Burrito Grande.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|2 hr
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC