Taco Summer: The Tiny, West Side Taqueria Bringing a Taste of Zacatecas to Phoenix

In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens - including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Taquera: El Burrito Grande, 3416 West Buckeye Road Open Since: 2002 Style: Tacos with Zacatecas roots Signature Taco : Birria and carnitas tacos If you close your eyes and imagine a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant on the west side, maybe you'll picture a place like El Burrito Grande.

