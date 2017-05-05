Students from schools in the Phoenix Union High School district gathered at the district offices on Thursday to launch a campaign that hopes to "end the school to prison/deportation pipeline." Students launch #CopsOuttaCampus campaign at Phoenix Union High School District schools Students from schools in the Phoenix Union High School district gathered at the district offices on Thursday to launch a campaign that hopes to "end the school to prison/deportation pipeline."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.