Dr. Joel Cooper has noticed uptick of strep throat cases at the Banner urgent care in Peoria where he works. Strep throat cases are on the rise in metro Phoenix, Banner Health says Dr. Joel Cooper has noticed uptick of strep throat cases at the Banner urgent care in Peoria where he works.
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
