St. Vincent de Paul breaks ground for new resource center

St. Vincent de Paul donors, volunteers, staff and others eager to see its outreach grow, await the start of the official groundbreaking program May 12. Eleven people whose vision and generosity spurred the raising of $15 million of a $16 million capital campaign grabbed a hard hat and golden shovel for a ceremonial groundbreaking at St. Vincent de Paul's main Phoenix campus May 12. They put the first shovel to dirt for what will become a two-story, 40,000-square-foot Family Resource Center. That family includes individual St. Vincent de Paul guests who often view staff and volunteers as family while they're transitioning out of crisis mode.

