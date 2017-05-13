Dala Tarvin wants one thing for Mother's Day: to know who shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Demetric Carter. 'Somebody knows something': On eve of Mother's Day, Phoenix resident makes plea to help find her son's killer Dala Tarvin wants one thing for Mother's Day: to know who shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Demetric Carter.

