Shane Jacobs
Barnett Management's new and remodeled Burger Kings in Yuma and Somerton might look like these restaurants that they own in Arizona, partner Shane Jacobs said. Ironically, this one is located at 16364 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC