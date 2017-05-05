Sex offender who fled supervised outi...

Sex offender who fled supervised outing in Phoenix caught in North Dakota

Sex offender who fled supervised outing in Phoenix caught in North Dakota Fugitive sex offender Randy Layton has been caught in North Dakota. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qKuJmt A sex offender who escaped a supervised outing at a Phoenix Chinese restaurant last weekend has been captured in North Dakota.

