Sex offender who fled supervised outing in Phoenix caught in North Dakota
Sex offender who fled supervised outing in Phoenix caught in North Dakota Fugitive sex offender Randy Layton has been caught in North Dakota. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qKuJmt A sex offender who escaped a supervised outing at a Phoenix Chinese restaurant last weekend has been captured in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC