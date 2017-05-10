Serial Street Shooter Suspect Caught:...

Serial Street Shooter Suspect Caught: A Look Back at Notorious Killers in the PHX

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

More than 3,300 tips from the public helped Phoenix police break the case of the city's deadliest serial killer since the scary summer of 2006, when the Baseline Killer and Serial Shooters were on the loose, killing 17 people. The campaign led to last week's arrest of Aaron Saucedo, who has been accused of nine murders from August 2015 through July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 9 hr Quirky 193,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sat smor-ty 233
People who lie in court Sat Bullied 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 11 chuckles 1,153
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) May 11 pacoisgod 123
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) May 9 Kanawha Reprobate 95
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC