Serial Street Shooter Suspect Caught: A Look Back at Notorious Killers in the PHX
More than 3,300 tips from the public helped Phoenix police break the case of the city's deadliest serial killer since the scary summer of 2006, when the Baseline Killer and Serial Shooters were on the loose, killing 17 people. The campaign led to last week's arrest of Aaron Saucedo, who has been accused of nine murders from August 2015 through July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC