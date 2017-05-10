Serial Street Shooter Suspect Caught: A Look Back at Notorious Killers in the PHX

More than 3,300 tips from the public helped Phoenix police break the case of the city's deadliest serial killer since the scary summer of 2006, when the Baseline Killer and Serial Shooters were on the loose, killing 17 people. The campaign led to last week's arrest of Aaron Saucedo, who has been accused of nine murders from August 2015 through July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.