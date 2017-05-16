Semitruck fire in Phoenix damages Shamrock Farms distribution center
Semitruck fire in Phoenix damages Shamrock Farms distribution center No injuries were reported, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qL4HDL A semitruck that caught fire in Phoenix damaged the Shamrock Dairy distribution center in Phoenix on May 15, 2017.
