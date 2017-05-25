Semitruck fire blocks rush-hour traffic on I-10
Semitruck fire blocks rush-hour traffic on I-10 Semitruck fire blocks rush-hour traffic on I-10 at 51st Avenue Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rSrk6u A semitruck fire brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on a portion of Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The fire broke out after 6 p.m., on the eastbound side of I-10 at 51st Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC