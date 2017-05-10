Relief in Maryvale, Where Seven Death...

Relief in Maryvale, Where Seven Deaths Linked to Serial Killer Suspect

14 hrs ago

Dom Sanchez says he remembers what it felt like in Maryvale last spring and summer, when it seemed like the predominantly Latino community was under attack by a phantom shooter. He felt particularly uneasy, he says, because both his wife and brother were working late hours at the time.

Phoenix, AZ

