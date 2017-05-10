Relief in Maryvale, Where Seven Deaths Linked to Serial Killer Suspect
Dom Sanchez says he remembers what it felt like in Maryvale last spring and summer, when it seemed like the predominantly Latino community was under attack by a phantom shooter. He felt particularly uneasy, he says, because both his wife and brother were working late hours at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 7
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC