Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Phoenix Circle K store on April 2. Public's help sought to identify Phoenix convenience-store robber Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Phoenix Circle K store on April 2. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pHj7BA Phoenix police are seeking the robber who struck at a Circle K near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix on April 2. Phoenix Police Department The robber is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

