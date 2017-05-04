Public's help sought to identify Phoenix convenience-store robber
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Phoenix Circle K store on April 2. Public's help sought to identify Phoenix convenience-store robber Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Phoenix Circle K store on April 2. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pHj7BA Phoenix police are seeking the robber who struck at a Circle K near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix on April 2. Phoenix Police Department The robber is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Www.azfamily.com
|13 hr
|Gomer
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,146
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC