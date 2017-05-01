Problem property abandoned in Phoenix
There's a problem property in south Phoenix that police said is abandoned, crime infested and dangerous for first responders and it's managed by the Paradise Valley vice mayor. Phoenix city officials tell ABC15 they've demanded the vacant motel owner clean it up but so far the message has been mostly rejected.
