Police: 20-year-old arrested, robbed 5 Circle K stores in 4 hours in Phoenix Phoenix Police: 20-year-old serial armed robber arrested Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qBTPb6 A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing five Circle K gas stations at gunpoint late Thursday evening and early Friday morning, Phoenix police said. Michael R. Samson, 20, was arrested about 1 a.m. Friday, after a four-hour spree across a swath of north Phoenix, police said.

