Phoenix's Bike-Share Program May Roll Into Low-Income Neighborhood
The city of Phoenix plans to apply for $100,000 in grant funding in order to create a bike-share program in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods. The money would be used to install two Grid Bike stations in the Edison-Eastlake community, which is home to three large public housing projects and cut off by the Interstate 10 freeway on both its north and east sides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|May 13
|Bullied
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC