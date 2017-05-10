Phoenix Taxpayer Dollars Fund Trump Nazi Billboard
A billboard in downtown Phoenix depicting President Trump as a Nazi was funded with taxpayer dollars according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. The massive billboard caused a ruckus when it was unveiled in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in mid-March because it features a menacing portrait of Trump surrounded by mushroom clouds-in the shape of laughing clowns-and swastikas modified as dollar signs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Minor
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 7
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC