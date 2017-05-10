Phoenix Taxpayer Dollars Fund Trump N...

Phoenix Taxpayer Dollars Fund Trump Nazi Billboard

A billboard in downtown Phoenix depicting President Trump as a Nazi was funded with taxpayer dollars according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. The massive billboard caused a ruckus when it was unveiled in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in mid-March because it features a menacing portrait of Trump surrounded by mushroom clouds-in the shape of laughing clowns-and swastikas modified as dollar signs.

