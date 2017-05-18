Phoenix serial killings suspect left behind shell casings

This photo and sketch combo shows an undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office of Aaron Saucedo, left, and a July 2016 composite sketch provided by the Phoenix Police Department showing a suspect in a series of fatal shootings in Phoenix. A judge has ordered the release of the court record that documents the evidence police have gathered in the investigation of Saucedo, accused in a string of serial killings, according to the judge's ruling made public Thursday, May 18, 2017.

