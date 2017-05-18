Phoenix serial killings suspect left behind shell casings
This photo and sketch combo shows an undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office of Aaron Saucedo, left, and a July 2016 composite sketch provided by the Phoenix Police Department showing a suspect in a series of fatal shootings in Phoenix. A judge has ordered the release of the court record that documents the evidence police have gathered in the investigation of Saucedo, accused in a string of serial killings, according to the judge's ruling made public Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC