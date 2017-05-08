Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm...

Phoenix serial killings suspect: 'I'm innocent'

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By ASTRID GALVAN Associated Press PHOENIX - The former city bus driver arrested in a string of 2016 serial killings that terrorized several Phoenix neighborhoods declared "I'm innocent" during a brief court hearing Tuesday. Aaron Saucedo appeared before a judge and acknowledged that he understood the purpose of the court appearance to inform him of the allegations.

Phoenix, AZ

