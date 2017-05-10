Phoenix police unsure what motivated accused serial shooter
Aaron Saucedo, 23, was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods in 2016, including a victim shot at this intersection, in the Maryvale section of Phoenix, shown on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|pacoisgod
|122
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 6
|only14me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC