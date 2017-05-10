Phoenix police unsure what motivated accused serial shooter

Aaron Saucedo, 23, was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrorized Phoenix neighborhoods in 2016, including a victim shot at this intersection, in the Maryvale section of Phoenix, shown on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.