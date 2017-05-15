Phoenix police, Glasser family attend White House ceremony honoring officers
The family of a Phoenix officer killed in a gunbattle last year attended a White House ceremony as President Donald J. Trump announced Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week Phoenix police, Glasser family attend White House ceremony honoring officers The family of a Phoenix officer killed in a gunbattle last year attended a White House ceremony as President Donald J. Trump announced Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rjOse3 Saying attacks on police 'must end right now,'President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "heroes in blue" who've sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He spoke outside the U.S. Capitol at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.
