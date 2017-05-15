Phoenix PD Trying to Catch Deadliest Catch Star Jake Harris
Now a crab fisherman who once "starred" on the show is the subject of a game of catch-and-release of his own on the streets of Phoenix. A Maricopa Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant last Friday for the re-arrest of Jacob Charles Harris, better known to fans of the Discovery Channel hit as Jake Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
