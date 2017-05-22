Phoenix PD Officer Identified in Shooting Death of Murder Suspect in Hance Park
Hance Park last week, after she refused to surrender and after she strode toward people in the park in a manner deemed menacing. Officer Chris Trap, a 20-year veteran, fired the fatal shot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.
