Phoenix Past and Present is a Gorgeous Look at the City's Best Architecture
"There were a few buildings I literally couldn't photograph," he says of the images in Phoenix Past and Present . "There were either new buildings blocking the view, or in one case the trees in front of the building had grown so high, you couldn't see it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Fri
|nory
|230
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,153
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Minor
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Thu
|pacoisgod
|123
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Jo mama
|7
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC