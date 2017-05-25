Phoenix names new bus rapid transit administrator
The city of Phoenix's Public Transit Department has recently added an administrator to introduce bus rapid transit under the city's voter-approved Phoenix Transportation 2050 plan . Mike James joins the department as the city's first BRT Administrator, after having spent the last four and a half years planning and managing rail and transit corridors in Seattle, which included street car operations and seven new bus rapid transit corridors.
