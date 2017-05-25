Phoenix names new bus rapid transit a...

Phoenix names new bus rapid transit administrator

The city of Phoenix's Public Transit Department has recently added an administrator to introduce bus rapid transit under the city's voter-approved Phoenix Transportation 2050 plan . Mike James joins the department as the city's first BRT Administrator, after having spent the last four and a half years planning and managing rail and transit corridors in Seattle, which included street car operations and seven new bus rapid transit corridors.

