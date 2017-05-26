Phoenix muralists begin historic tribute on Renaissance hotel
In partnership with the Renaissance Hotel and Downtown Phoenix Inc., two Valley artists began work Friday morning on a mural paying tribute to the city's history and one of its most colorful characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy shares secrets o... (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|bomara
|2
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|7 hr
|Opal
|5
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|7 hr
|Social Medes
|4
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Fri
|HornyGirl18
|9
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|May 22
|Scarlet
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC