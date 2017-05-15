Phoenix man arrested in limo driver shooting linked to 2 other shootings
Phoenix man Zhair Zamora-Sepulveda, who was booked into Maricopa County's Fourth Avenue jail in connection with the shooting of a limo driver, has been linked to two more shootings. Phoenix man arrested in limo driver shooting linked to 2 other shootings Phoenix man Zhair Zamora-Sepulveda, who was booked into Maricopa County's Fourth Avenue jail in connection with the shooting of a limo driver, has been linked to two more shootings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC