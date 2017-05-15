Phoenix man arrested in limo driver s...

Phoenix man arrested in limo driver shooting linked to 2 other shootings

30 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix man Zhair Zamora-Sepulveda, who was booked into Maricopa County's Fourth Avenue jail in connection with the shooting of a limo driver, has been linked to two more shootings.

