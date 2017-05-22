There are on the The Arizona Republic story from 20 hrs ago, titled Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 105 on Monday. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 105 on Monday National Weather Service said the Valley can expect 105 degrees on Monday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rG78Vr Junior Casselman fishes at Papago Park in Phoenix, where the temperature has passed 100 degrees, on May 4, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.