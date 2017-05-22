Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 105 on Monday
There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from 20 hrs ago, titled Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 105 on Monday. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:
Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 105 on Monday National Weather Service said the Valley can expect 105 degrees on Monday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rG78Vr Junior Casselman fishes at Papago Park in Phoenix, where the temperature has passed 100 degrees, on May 4, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
And hell begins!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|8 hr
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Quirky
|193,140
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC