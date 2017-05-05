Phoenix hits 107 degrees, breaks record
Phoenix hits 107 degrees, breaks record Phoenix saw its first 107-degree temperature of the year almost three weeks ahead of schedule. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qMKiKh Tubers enjoy the first day on the river as Salt River Tubing opens for the summer season.
