Phoenix heat wave to bow out for ASU graduation
Phoenix hit a record-breaking 108 degrees Thursday, but the heat wave will let up just in time for Arizona State University graduation. Phoenix heat wave to bow out for ASU graduation Phoenix hit a record-breaking 108 degrees Thursday, but the heat wave will let up just in time for Arizona State University graduation.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Www.azfamily.com
|9 hr
|only14me
|2
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|social security s...
|14
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Debbie in Phoenix
|6
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 4
|chuckles
|1,149
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
