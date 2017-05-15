Phoenix General's Josh Hahn Gets Style Inspiration from Sandlot, Stand By Me
One of Hahn's favorite outfits is this vintage embroidered Western shirt and this pair of light wash Levi's 501 jeans. Among them was Phoenix General , a modern, desert-inspired apparel, home, and gift boutique by owned and operated by Josh Hahn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 11
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC