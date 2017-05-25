Phoenix flirts with record high, but cooldown coming
Phoenix flirts with record high, but cooldown coming Highs in the 100s are becoming normal in Phoenix. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rjyzrd Phoenix nearly tied its record-high temperature for the date on Wednesday, but cooler weather will provide a short break before triple digits return next week, the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|May 22
|Scarlet
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC