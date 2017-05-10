Phoenix carjacking: 2 suspects in cus...

Phoenix carjacking: 2 suspects in custody after crashing into backyard

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The two male suspects reportedly brandished a gun and pointed it at the car owner threatening to shoot him when they stole the car according to Phoenix Police. Phoenix carjacking: 2 suspects in custody after crashing into backyard The two male suspects reportedly brandished a gun and pointed it at the car owner threatening to shoot him when they stole the car according to Phoenix Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) 21 hr Kanawha Reprobate 95
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) May 8 nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 7 chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC