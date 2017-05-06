Phoenix bazaar helps immigrants, refu...

Phoenix bazaar helps immigrants, refugees connect with community

The World Bazaar & Phoenix Community Market was an outdoor market that was hosted at the lightrail Park-and-Ride lot at 19th Ave. and Camelback Road today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phoenix bazaar helps immigrants, refugees connect with community The World Bazaar & Phoenix Community Market was an outdoor market that was hosted at the lightrail Park-and-Ride lot at 19th Ave. and Camelback Road today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qOHlJo People crowded the tables placed under awnings near a Phoenix light-rail stop Saturday for a one-of-a-kind outdoor market. The World Bazaar & Phoenix Community Market came to life at the light-rail Park-and-Ride lot at 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

