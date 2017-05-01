PD: Woman awoken & sexually assaulted in home
Phoenix police report that on February 21 a woman in her mid-twenties was sleeping in her apartment near Central Avenue and Camelback Road. She was awoken at about 1 a.m. by a man standing over her.
