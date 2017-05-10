Out and About - A sweet delivery

Girl Scout Senior Troop 1991 from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix teamed up for a fourth year with Adam Brooks and Lee Eisinberg from ABLE Financial Group to donate 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to a charity of the troop's choice. This year, individual donors, helped by a donation from Dr. David Hecht, increased the donation to 150 boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.