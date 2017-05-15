Officer shoots and kills female homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman considered a homicide suspect was shot by a Phoenix police officer in downtown Phoenix and later died at the hospital on Monday evening. She was spotted on the Japanese Friendship Garden property by officers, Sgt.
Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
